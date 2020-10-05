Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Matthew Noszka, Lucas Loyola, Chase Mattson, and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Matthew Noszka, Lucas Loyola, Chase Mattson, and More

by
October 5, 2020
Matthew Noszka
Photo via Matthew Noszka/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Matthew Noszka, Lucas Loyola, Chase Mattson, and more!

Calum Winsor gyms it.

Leo Cressant is ready to jump in.

View this post on Instagram

What would I do without my Vitamin D ☀️ I am lucky to live in a place where we have a lot sun which helps your body produce vitamin D when your skin is exposed to sunlight (in moderation) ! You can also get Vitamin D from foods such as fatty fish, Eggs yolks, Cheese. Getting enough Vitamin D is essential to fight some diseases, to regulate mood, to strengthen your bones and muscles, and more. Do you think you get enough Vitamin D each day ? Que ferais-je sans ma vitamine D ? ☀️ J'ai la chance de vivre dans un endroit où nous avons beaucoup de soleil. Ce dernier aide notre corps à produire de la vitamine D lorsque notre peau est exposée au soleil (avec modération) ! Vous pouvez également obtenir de la vitamine D à partir d'aliments tels que les poissons gras, les jaunes d'œufs, le fromage. Il est essentiel de consommer suffisamment de vitamine D pour lutter contre certaines maladies, pour réguler l'humeur, pour renforcer vos os et vos muscles, etc. Pensez-vous que vous consommez suffisamment de vitamine D chaque jour ? • • • 📷 @estelleromeo 📍 @laplagedumajestic • • • #sundayvibes #beachvibes #bodygoals #fitmotivation #fitnessmodel #frenchie #beachbody #fitnesscoach

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

Selfie time with Stefan Petrov.

View this post on Instagram

✌🏼✌🏼

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

Michael Yerger and his vibes.

View this post on Instagram

vibes are calling 🗣

A post shared by Michael Yerger (@michaelyerger) on

Straight on with Christian Santamaria.

Kit Butler selfies it.

View this post on Instagram

Story’s saw it first.

A post shared by KIT BUTLER (@kitbutlerr) on

Kicking it with Christian Hogue.

Lucas Loyola on Monday.

Whistle at Chase Mattson.

View this post on Instagram

getting whistled at from people walking by😅

A post shared by Chase Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Matthew Noszka is feeling good.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X