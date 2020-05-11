Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Max Hamilton, Steve Chevrin & More

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Michael Yerger/Instagram
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Michael Yerger, Max Hamilton, Steve Chevrin and more!

Check out the photos:

Luca Heubl in his briefs.

Giovanni Bonamy is glistening.

In the shower with Christian Hogue.

View this post on Instagram

Where all Major decisions are made 🚿

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

A tilt from Jules Horn.

Stefan Petrov and his dates.

View this post on Instagram

Date with some dates 🌵

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

A soaked Max Hamilton.

Balancing with Steven Chevrin.

Bird watching with Chase Mattson.

View this post on Instagram

bird watching🦅 #stayhome

A post shared by Chase A Mattson (@chasemattson) on

In bed with Charlie Matthews.

Whose ready to work out with Michael Yerger?

More Male Models

