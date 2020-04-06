Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Mitchell Wick, Sebastian Suave, Danny Williams & More

By Michael Prieve
Model Mitchell Wick Photo via Mitchell Wick/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Mitchell Wick, Sebastian Suave, Danny Williams and more!

Check out the photos:

Florian Macek is chilling.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine & chill 💆🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

Discoing it up with Sebastian Suave.

A Lucas Loyola close up.

Playing inside with Jefferson West.

View this post on Instagram

Can we play inside? 🏡🎯

A post shared by Jefferson West (@jeffersonwest) on

Reaching with Danny Williams.

An archived Christian Hogue.

View this post on Instagram

Archived 🗃

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

On the stairs with Charlie Matthews.

Self hug by Xavier Serrano.

Ivo Buchta is soaking up some sun.

View this post on Instagram

🏜🏜

A post shared by Ivo Buchta (@ivobuchta) on

Don’t wake Mitchell Wick up.

View this post on Instagram

Wake me when we’re done…. @wongsim 📸

A post shared by Mitchell Wick (@mitchell.wick) on

