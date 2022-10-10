Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Peter Mairhofer, Damian Vazquez, Jeff Violette, and more
Male Model Monday: Peter Mairhofer, Damian Vazquez, Jeff Violette, and more

by
October 10, 2022
Peter Mairhofer
Photo via Peter Mairhofer/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Peter Mairhofer, Damian Vazquez, Jeff Violette, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Lucas Weslet is wet.

Fabian Brown Johnson and a mirror.

Kornelijus Budrys and his jeans.

Eian Scully stretches.

Stefan Pollmann’s statement pants.

Selfie by RJ King.

Wyatt Engeman is chasing sunsets.

Bobby Penny is on the rocks.

Jeff Violette lounges.

Damian Vazquez lies down.

Shower time for Peter Mairhofer.

