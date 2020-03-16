Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Joe Schenk, Edward Wilding & More

Eye CandyFashion
By Michael Prieve
Victor Pinheiro Photo via Victor Pinheiro/Instagram
6

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Victor Pinheiro, Joe Schenk, Edward Wilding and more!

Check out the photos:

Arching it with Josh Truesdell.

Related

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce…

Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and…

View this post on Instagram

🗽 @soulartistmgmt @rickdaynyc

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

Leo Cressant by the shore.

View this post on Instagram

My face when I learn that all the gyms will be closed from now on in France 💆🏻‍♂️ With the current situation, I have had quite a lot of questions regarding how to stay healthy and keep exercising while some gyms are closed and many can’t even go out of their homes. Most importantly, I think we should all listen to experts, stay informed, and follow the basic steps that can help us reduce the risk of getting sick or infecting others. For my clients that are affected by the situation, I have already adapted all your programs to your new circumstances. I have also decided to support those who want to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle but who can’t go out or chose to stay home. For any purchased Meal Plans on my website, I will send you a free 1 month home workout program. I will adapt the program to your fitness level and you will be provided with full details of specific exercises, rep ranges and rest periods. This program also includes access to the App with exercise video tutorials and my Nutrition Guide. For more informations about the Meal Plans and what it includes, please visit my website (link in my bio : leocressant.com) or contact me directly ☀️Have a good Sunday and take care 🙏 • • • 📷 @estelleromeo • • • #thailandtravel #thailand #bananabeach #coralisland #fitnessmodel #fitmotivation #fitnation #fitnesscoach #beachbody #bodygoals #bodyweightworkout #fitmen #fitnesslifestyle #beachvibes

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

Ben Crofchick has room.

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta…

Florian Macek doing some hair stretches.

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to my long hair 🤓 (shot in shanghai)

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

Lucas Loyola dons 2(x)ist.

Joe Schenk enjoys quarantine Sunday.

Related

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie,…

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine sunday

A post shared by 𝐉𝐎𝐒 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐊 (@jos_schenk) on

We’re seeing Julian Schneyder double.

Selfie time with Nolan Zarlin.

Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

Edward Wilding and a puppy.

View this post on Instagram

Ethel Wilding 😍😩🐶

A post shared by Edward Wilding (@edwardwilding) on

Victor Pinheiro is prepared.

View this post on Instagram

@attilakiss.photo

A post shared by Victor Pinheiro (@iamvictorpinheiro_) on

From Our Partners

Related

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski,…

Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford,…

  • OMG, Surf’s Up! Liam Hemsworth Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [OMG BLOG]
  • Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Antonio Brown Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Hey! It’s Katie Holmes on the Cover of April’s InStyle [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Brandi Glanville Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [Celebitchy]
  • Patrick Mouratoglou and His Amazing Bubble Butt [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Riley Knoxx Came To Slay [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
X