Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: William Goodge, Elliot Meeten, Sergio Carvajal & More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: William Goodge, Elliot Meeten, Sergio Carvajal & More

by
June 29, 2020
William Goodge
Photo via William Goodge/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — William Goodge, Elliot Meeten, Sergio Carvajal, and more!

Check out the photos:

What was Michael Yerger looking at?

View this post on Instagram

if only the camera captured what my eyes did

A post shared by Michael Yerger (@michaelyerger) on

Enrique Dustin is ready to play ball.

Christian Hogue flipped.

View this post on Instagram

New version of Digitals

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Tyler James ripped.

Selfie time for Matt Law.

A little b-ball for Stefan Petrov.

Julian Keukomm is in motivating mood.

Sergio Carvajal’s rosebud.

View this post on Instagram

1 or 2🌹

A post shared by @ sergiocarvajal7 on

Towel selfie time with Elliot Meeten.

View this post on Instagram

Towel boy

A post shared by Elliot George Meeten (@elliotmeeten) on

William Goodge is fresh out of the shower!

View this post on Instagram

🖱

A post shared by W I L L I A M F. G O O D G E (@wfgoodge) on

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ WATCH! Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at PAPER Magazine‘s Chromatica Fundrager for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute via Zoom! [OMG BLOG]

President Trump seemingly claims he’s going to lose to Joe Biden this fall “because some people don’t love me.” [Towleroad]

★ Baby bump alert! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child! [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ My husband went to the supermarket, minding his own business, and … [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Please enjoy this Solange Knowles retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]

Leo DiCaprio and Camila have spent 24/7 together in lockdown and it looks like things are getting quite serious! [Celebitchy]

Karen is back! This time she’s bullying a Starbucks barista after asking her to put on a mask. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X