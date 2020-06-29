Male Model Monday: William Goodge, Elliot Meeten, Sergio Carvajal & More

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — William Goodge, Elliot Meeten, Sergio Carvajal, and more!
Check out the photos:
What was Michael Yerger looking at?
Enrique Dustin is ready to play ball.
Christian Hogue flipped.
Tyler James ripped.
Selfie time for Matt Law.
A little b-ball for Stefan Petrov.
Julian Keukomm is in motivating mood.
Sergio Carvajal’s rosebud.
Towel selfie time with Elliot Meeten.
William Goodge is fresh out of the shower!
