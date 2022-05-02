Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Wyatt Cushman, Stephen King, Dom Fenison, and more
Male Model Monday: Wyatt Cushman, Stephen King, Dom Fenison, and more

May 2, 2022
Wyatt Cushman
Photo via Wyatt Cushman/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Wyatt Cushman, Stephen King, Dom Fenison, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Gil Barshad is all about the angles.

Pink does Tobias Sorensen’s body good.

Wyatt Cushman flexes.

Deano Perona sits up.

Jordan Torres hits the beach.

Justin Lyons poses.

Stephen King Peleton’s it.

Emin Ozsut is ready.

Peter Mairhofer and his surf are up.

Dom Fenison and his shorts.

Nacho Penin takes a bite.

