Marco Bellotti: Male Model Spotlight

December 22, 2022
Marco Bellotti
Photo via Marco Bellotti/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Marco Bellotti.

Marco is repped by a slew of agencies — Next, Bananas Models, MAX Men, Sight Management, Run Model Management, and Kult.

He’s walked for Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Fila, and Ermanno Scervino.

He’s posted to TikTok a few times.

@marcobellotti1

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #perte #fyp #tiktok

♬ TU MI HAI CAPITO – Madame & Sfera Ebbasta
@marcobellotti1

A simple but beautiful film shot by my friend @srvph 🎥 🎞 on IG too !! #perte #model #modelife #beautiful #film #love #blackandwhite #blackandwhite

♬ suono originale – marco-bellotti
@marcobellotti1

“Happy” was back 🎃 #perte #happyhalloween (To clarify: happy is my own personal Halloween’s character)

♬ Muawk – 𝗠𝗨𝗔𝗪𝗞

Follow Marco Bellotti on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: 1995
Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 2”
Waist: 30”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Marco Bellotti

