Marco Bellotti: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Marco Bellotti.

Marco is repped by a slew of agencies — Next, Bananas Models, MAX Men, Sight Management, Run Model Management, and Kult.

He’s walked for Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Fila, and Ermanno Scervino.

He’s posted to TikTok a few times.

Follow Marco Bellotti on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: 1995

Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 2”

Waist: 30”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Marco Bellotti