Margaret Cho Is Live, Livid and Hitting the Road
Margaret Cho Is Live, Livid and Hitting the Road

by
December 6, 2022
Margaret Cho
Photo by Sergio Garcia

Comedy fans rejoice! The phenomenal Margaret Cho is bringing her unique voice to a city near you as she embarks on a 19-city tour, kicking off on March 1 in Telluride, Colorado. 

The notorious actress-comedian, who we all fell in love with on her sitcom All American Girl, recently appeared in the hilarious Hulu comedy Fire Island and on the HBO series The Flight Attendant. Margaret was also part of Netflix’s 2022 Stand Out Comedy Special and Over The Moon with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award.  She was also recently honored by VOGUE Magazine as one of the “9 best female comedians of all-time” alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes. 

Margaret Cho
Photo by Sergio Garcia

On the tour, Margaret said, “Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand-up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!” As for the logic behind the tours name, she added, “I’ve cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***,  but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it.” 

Margaret Cho
Photo by Sergio Garcia

Tickets for the Live and Livid tour go on sale December 9 via Margaret’s website. Keep up with Margaret on TikTokTwitterYouTubeInstagramFacebook and on her website

