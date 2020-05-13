Mary-Kate Olsen Seeks Emergency Court Order to File for Divorce From Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing husband Olivier Sarkozy after six years of marriage and is pleading for an emergency court order to do so.

According to TMZ, the fashion designer and former child actress first attempted to file in April, but New York state courts aren’t currently accepting divorce petitions.

Now, she’s refiling and asking the courts to step in so that the French banker can’t kick her out of their shared apartment.

According to the petition, Sarkozy, 50, terminated the lease on the apartment the couple shared in New York City. He gave Olsen, 33, until May 18 to move out, but the coronavirus quarantine is preventing her from doing so safely.

After he refused to give her until the end of the month, she asked for the emergency order in hopes the courts would be able to give her a little more time. If her divorce petition is accepted, a court order would prevent him from getting rid of her belongings.

According to TMZ:

The pair married in November 2015 after three years of dating. Sarkozy, 17 years her senior, is the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were ranked the 11th-richest women in entertainment, with an estimated net worth of a staggering $100 million by Forbes.

