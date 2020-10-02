During the coronavirus pandemic, we all have taken on new roles that we never expected to before.

Actor Matt Bomer shared that he’s become the family hairdresser in the case of his eldest son’s recent request.

Bomer revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan while promoting his new Netflix movie, The Boys in the Band, that he ended up dying his son’s hair.

Matt Bomer at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Matt said that his son Kit, 15, “wanted to dye his hair and I thought, ‘How am I not going to let him do this?’ So I dyed it two nights ago and I have to say it looks pretty good.”

Kelly Ripa asked him to share a snap, Matt, declined, stating “He hasn’t shared it on his Instagram private account yet so I’m going to wait. I’m going to take his lead on this.

Matt Bomer attends The IMDb Studio featuring the Filmmaker Discovery Lounge, presented by Amazon Video Direct: Day Two during The 2017 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Getty Images)

The actor was happy to reveal the color Kit picked, though.

“He chose magenta, and I’m very proud that he shared that color.”

Last year, Matt appeared on RuPaul‘s short-lived talk show and revealed that Kit had come out to his parents as a heterosexual.

Matt Bomer attends the premiere of USA Network’s “The Sinner” Season 3 at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“He said, ‘I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify,’ ” Bomer said. “And it was a big, nice, sweet moment.”

Matt shares three teenage sons with his husband of almost a decade, Hollywood publicist Simon Halls – Kit, 15, and twins Henry and Walker, who were born in 2008.

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE