During the coronavirus pandemic, we all have taken on new roles that we never expected to before.
Actor Matt Bomer shared that he’s become the family hairdresser in the case of his eldest son’s recent request.
Bomer revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan while promoting his new Netflix movie, The Boys in the Band, that he ended up dying his son’s hair.
Matt said that his son Kit, 15, “wanted to dye his hair and I thought, ‘How am I not going to let him do this?’ So I dyed it two nights ago and I have to say it looks pretty good.”
Kelly Ripa asked him to share a snap, Matt, declined, stating “He hasn’t shared it on his Instagram private account yet so I’m going to wait. I’m going to take his lead on this.
The actor was happy to reveal the color Kit picked, though.
“He chose magenta, and I’m very proud that he shared that color.”
Last year, Matt appeared on RuPaul‘s short-lived talk show and revealed that Kit had come out to his parents as a heterosexual.
“He said, ‘I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify,’ ” Bomer said. “And it was a big, nice, sweet moment.”
Matt shares three teenage sons with his husband of almost a decade, Hollywood publicist Simon Halls – Kit, 15, and twins Henry and Walker, who were born in 2008.
