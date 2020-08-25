Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer and Jaime Camil joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Matt Bomer Masked Up With Jaime Camil to Team Up For #FoodForThought Campaign Kick-Off at LA Food Bank — PHOTOS
Matt Bomer The Creators of Got Milk? and California Dairy Farmers Partner to Help Provide 1 Million Meals and 1 Million Servings of Milk to Families Facing Hunger through #foodforthought Initiative
Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the “#FoodForThought” campaign.
Actor Matt Bomer and Jaime Camil joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the #FoodForThought campaign yesterday (August 24, 2020) at the LA Regional Food Bank.
The campaign is a partnership with the a partnership with the California Milk Processor Board, the California Milk Advisory Board, representing California dairy farm families (@realcalifmilk) and Feeding America to help provide 1 million meals and 1 million servings of milk to feeding programs throughout California.
The initiative is dedicated to highlighting nourishing acts of kindness while inspiring and encouraging others to give back to their community.
READ MORE: Check Out More Matt Bomer News
Beginning this week, and through the end of September, each #FoodForThought mission of kindness that is shared and engaged with on Instagram and mentions @gotmilk will generate a $1 Feeding America donation from the @gotmilk to help contribute meals towards the 1 million meals goal.
Make sure to follow @gotmilk on Instagram to participate!”
Check out more photos of Matt Bomer below:
THE LATEST
- Tyler Posey, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles, Jake Shears, and More Insta Snaps
- Cute Overload! Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman
- Throwing a Labor Day Party? These Are Our Must Have Recommendations
- Was Dorinda Medley Fired From The Real Housewives of New York City?
- Podcasts You Should Know – Park Predators
- Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using Racial Slur in Video
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ It looks like Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars! [OMG BLOG]
★ Colton Haynes reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech and you can probably relate. [Towleroad]
★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in September. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ 46 Texans drank bleach this month, so officials once again had to warn the public not to drink bleach. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The 1980s VMAs highlights include mullets, curls, and Cher. So a whole lotta retro goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty. [Celebitchy]
★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]