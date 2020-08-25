+12 View Gallery

Actor Matt Bomer and Jaime Camil joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the #FoodForThought campaign yesterday (August 24, 2020) at the LA Regional Food Bank.

The campaign is a partnership with the a partnership with the California Milk Processor Board, the California Milk Advisory Board, representing California dairy farm families (@realcalifmilk) and Feeding America to help provide 1 million meals and 1 million servings of milk to feeding programs throughout California.

Matt Bomer joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the "#FoodForThought" campaign.

The initiative is dedicated to highlighting nourishing acts of kindness while inspiring and encouraging others to give back to their community.

Beginning this week, and through the end of September, each #FoodForThought mission of kindness that is shared and engaged with on Instagram and mentions @gotmilk will generate a $1 Feeding America donation from the @gotmilk to help contribute meals towards the 1 million meals goal.

Make sure to follow @gotmilk on Instagram to participate!”

Matt Bomer on his Famous Neighbor & How You Can Help by Using #FoodForThought Part 1/2 https://t.co/kFdFX52iAE pic.twitter.com/ZsaQ9Jgi7A — Bomerville 💜💜💜 (@bomerville) August 25, 2020

Check out more photos of Matt Bomer below:

Matt Bomer and Jaime Camil joined volunteers at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the "#FoodForThought" campaign.

