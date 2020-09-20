Socialite Life
Matt Bomer, Rome Flynn, Fredrik Eklund and More Insta Snaps
Matt Bomer, Rome Flynn, Fredrik Eklund and More Insta Snaps

September 20, 2020
Matt Bomer
Photo via Matt Bomer/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Matt Bomer is Ratched, Rome Flynn plays some b-ball, Fredrik Eklund towels it and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Harry Hudson

September 25th

Cristiano Ronaldo

September 25th

Jeremiah Brent

Working with my best friend today. #Tucker

Jesus Luz

Justin Bieber

Wils

Ronnie Woo

Matt Bomer

Henry Cavill

Ian Somerhalder

What an INCREDIBLE EVENING. @kissthegroundmovie Drive-in Premiere on the famous Sunset Strip with the amazing @kisstheground team. OUR FILM GOES LIVE ON @netflix SEPTEMBER 22nd (IN 3 DAYS!) so help us get 1BILLION people to see this film. The world will change. This is the most important film you will see. I say this with all humility, it is the most important story of our time. A way out of the climate crisis. We have the solution! It’s NOT DOOM AND GLOOM! The solution is here! Will you watch this with us? Will you share this? Please do, if you want a bright, safe and healthy future this is the only way! The science is real, and it’s incredible. Helping farmers be the greatest champions to solving our climate crisis and empowering all of us, the consumers is the most powerful thing I’ve ever seen. It gives me chills and I can’t wait to show you our film! It took 7 years to make this film, (NINE years ago technically) because @geoffshotz and I shot the 1st footage with Allan Savory in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana 9 years ago! We are so grateful and excited to have our Brothers Bond Bourbon @brothersbondbourbon logo right next to such awesome powerful organizations making this movement possible. PLEASE SHARE THIS AND WATCH THE TRAILER! #kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie @kissthegroundmovie

Chad White

🚿

Dylan Sprouse

Name this look

Rome Flynn

Lil Nas X

1979

Frederik Eklund

ten years later, you’re still by my side

