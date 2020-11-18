Matt Bomer/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Matt Bomer and his lip rug, mirror selfie time for Zachary Quinto, Johnny Sibilly and a rock wall and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Chris Hemsworth
Florian Munteanu
River Viiperi
Trevor Donovan
Matt Bomer
Wilson Cruz
Dyllón Burnside
Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins
Zachary Quinto
Ricky Martin
Mehcad Brooks
Johnny Sibilly
Lil Nas X
