Matthew McConaughey to Release Book on Life-Changing Adventures

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey has announced the publication of his first book, a memoir titled Greenlights.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House on October 20, 2020. McConaughey shared the details with his followers in a video on social media.

Are you lit? #GreenlightsBook available now for preorder. – On sale 10.20.20

“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey, 50, said in a statement about Greenlights, which comes out October 20.

“Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”

“He found not only stories, questions, truths, and affirmations, but also a reliable theme,” Crown announced.

“From growing up as an adventurous kid in a tough-love Texas home of rule breakers, to revelatory journeys to Australia, Peru, and Mali, to his early days in Hollywood and meteoric rise to fame, McConaughey shares how his life experiences have instilled in him the importance of competent values, the power of new experiences, and, as he puts it, ‘either changing your reality or changing how you see it.'”

