Meet Instagram Hottie Alex Beattie
Meet Instagram Hottie Alex Beattie

by
October 4, 2020
Alex Beattie
Photo via Alex Beattie/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieAlex Beattie!

Alex is a personal trainer who rose to family via the UK reality show Love Island.

He’s competed in International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation events and is 25-years-old.

Enjoy These Pics (and video) of Alex Beattie

View this post on Instagram

Must be a Sunday

A post shared by A L E X 🦂 (@alex.beattie) on

View this post on Instagram

So focused but so relaxed

A post shared by A L E X 🦂 (@alex.beattie) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning world.

A post shared by A L E X 🦂 (@alex.beattie) on

View this post on Instagram

checked in & relaxed✌🏼

A post shared by A L E X 🦂 (@alex.beattie) on

View this post on Instagram

Do what you love and be as consistent as the tide 🌊

A post shared by A L E X 🦂 (@alex.beattie) on

