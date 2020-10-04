Meet Instagram Hottie Alex Beattie

Photo via Alex Beattie/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Alex Beattie!
Alex is a personal trainer who rose to family via the UK reality show Love Island.
He’s competed in International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation events and is 25-years-old.
Enjoy These Pics (and video) of Alex Beattie
