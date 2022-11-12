Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie and actor, Jakob Ambrose
Meet Instagram hottie and actor, Jakob Ambrose

by
November 12, 2022
Jakob Ambrose
Photo via Jakob Ambrose/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieJakob Ambrose.

Say hello to Australian stage actor Jakob Ambrose. He lists stage credits in Frozen the Musical, The Addams Family, Cats, West Side Story, Aladdin, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and A Chorus Line. He’s about to take part in Trevor Ashley’s Moulin Scrooge as Too-Loose Lautrec.

If you happen to be in Australia, get your tickets for Moulin Scrooge here.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Jakob Ambrose

