Meet Instagram hottie and actor, Jakob Ambrose

Australian stage actor Jakob Ambrose.

Say hello to Australian stage actor Jakob Ambrose. He lists stage credits in Frozen the Musical, The Addams Family, Cats, West Side Story, Aladdin, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and A Chorus Line. He’s about to take part in Trevor Ashley’s Moulin Scrooge as Too-Loose Lautrec.

If you happen to be in Australia, get your tickets for Moulin Scrooge here.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Jakob Ambrose

