Meet Instagram Hottie Antonio Medugno
Meet Instagram Hottie Antonio Medugno

by
September 27, 2020
Antonio Medugno
Photo via Antonio Medugno/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Antonio Medugno!

Antonio is an Italian model who is repped by Alessio Menna Management.

Medugno has also developed quite the following on TikTok. He currently has over 750,000 followers.

Here is a sampling of his videos.

@antoniomedugno

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY🥂🎁

♬ sonido original – Alessandro Ivan
@antoniomedugno

FINITE LE VOSTRE VACANZE?💦

♬ suono originale – 🥥COCCO🥥
@antoniomedugno

Ragazze timide? #neiperte

♬ Calvin Harris – Outside – Ian Asher

Enjoy These Pics (and video) of Antonio Medugno

