Meet Instagram hottie Brady Ervin

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Brady Ervin.

You may recognize Brady Ervin from Season 13 of The Bachelorette. Born on

September 23, 1987, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, he was eliminated from the reality dating show during week three’s episode.

According to his LinkedIn page, he is a former college football and basketball player who started modeling after college and has worked on national ad campaigns with some of the industry’s top photographers.

Currently, he is a General Manager at Vitalist Foods and runs an online fitness website, Donut Body.

Enjoy these pics of Brady Ervin

