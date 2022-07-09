Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie Jason Moattar
Meet Instagram hottie Jason Moattar

July 9, 2022
Jason Moattar
Photo via Jason Moattar/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Jason Moattar.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Jason Moattar is the president of Moattar, a high-end rug company that has been in business since 1963.

According to a recent profile in The Atlantan, Jason keeps in shape with weight training, Peloton, or HIIT workouts. He loves his cat, Oliver. His cocktail choice, which we very much approve of is a vodka martini with blue cheese olives.

Enjoy these pics of Jason Moattar

