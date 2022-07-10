Armie Hammer Working As A Timeshare Salesman Following Sex Scandal: Report

Published by

OK Magazine

Armie Hammer has been laying low in the Cayman Islands ever since he was accused of sexual assault, emotional abuse and even fantasizing about cannibalism, sending his once booming career and personal life into a tailspin.

The actor checked himself into a rehab center last May and spent several months being treated at the facility before going back to his private life in the Western Caribbean — and according to a source, he might even have a brand new job.

The Call Me By Your Name actor is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman at a resort in the Cayman Islands, according to exclusive photos obtained by TMZ. Hammer could be seen in a bright blue shirt as he sat with two potential customers in “full salesman mode” in a series of snapshots taken in June.

A source heard the father-of-two explaining all the perks of part-time ownership of property on the island. He was also overheard pitching pricing to the couple — $2,020 per week at the property, equaling to a total of $21,000 for 10 years of island getaways.

The same timeshare office was advertised through flyers promising guests “snorkel spots”, “interaction with stringrays” and a “free open bar.”

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star’s rep confirmed his client knew a friend who worked at the resort, but was not certain if the actor was working there selling timeshares himself.

As OK! previously reported, since returning from rehab, Hammer has been quietly working on his coparenting relationship with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, after their July 2020 split. The former couple share Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other,” a source spilled. “They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”