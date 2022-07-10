The Week in Drag – We swear it’s not all Trixie Mattel content! Say G’Day to the Down Under queens, Nina West hits Comic Con, All Stars fashion and more

Hello, hello, hello! We’re back with a post-holiday edition of updates and news from your favorite queens in The Week in Drag.

This week, the legendary All Stars created their own soon-to-be viral dances and revealed their style on the runway. Last week, the dolls nailed a holiday-themed acting challenge and showcased some knotty fashions on the runway.

We’ve got reviews and opinions about last week’s episode as well as lots (and lots…and lots) of videos from the insanely busy Trixie Mattel, another unboxing from Willam, an interview where season 7 queen Max gets exposed, an update from the congenial Nina West and so much more. There’s a lot to take in, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens had to take to TikTok and create a viral dance craze and reveal their fashion best on the runway. As the episode opens, Monét and Shea commiserate as the last remaining 1-star queens and Jaida plays up how despondent she was to get the block. Ru describes the challenge as a “master class in branding” (first lesson: all of the queens have to choreograph their dance to a Mama Ru song), so who became a social media sensation?

The videos, as with every challenge this season, produced some immensely entertaining results. Shea gave us a literal performance of Ru’s “Cha Cha Biitch”, Jaida incorporated her “Look over there!” into her routine, The Vivienne played up her lack of dance skills and Monét transformed “Freaky Money” into a new payday anthem. And Jinkx, oh, how I love you, made a dance out of making a sandwich and there’s no other song for that than the classic “Peanut Butter.”

On the runway, the theme was “What Lies Beneath” and the queens brought the most beautiful looks that impressed the judges (including guest judge Ben Platt.) Shea was a vision in blue, serving up 30s starlet in feathers, tulle, and a backless gown, Jaida took us through the four seasons like a quick-change artist (you know, if this drag thing doesn’t work out, Jaida, you could always go on America’s Got Talent.) Jinkx gave us a stunning art history class, Raja glammed resort wear to the max and Monét delivered a powerful statement.

Ru declared Jinkx and Monét as the week’s top two and, for the first time in Drag Race her-story, the duo face off in a spoken word lip sync, to Dixie Carter’s iconic “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” monologue from Designing Women. Both queens did Julia Sugarbaker justice, but only one can win and Monét joins the 2-star club. When it comes to the recipient of the platinum plunger, Monét seemingly fulfilled Raja’s quest to know the secrets of the plunger. Next week, the queens test their comedy chops with the traditional roast challenge (for the Kennedy Davenport Center Honors.) Who will deliver a job well-done? Tune in next week to find out.

Last week, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars took us on a spooky visit to Santa’s School for Girls (in one of the best acting challenges in a long time) and gave us amazing “warm fuzzies, but make it fashion” looks on the runway. Bob and Peppermint school us on last week’s episode on “The Pit Stop.”

Laganja Etrangja and Joseph Shepherd discuss the challenge’s performances, the looks and more on the latest episode of “Queening Out.”

Laganja keeps the fashion commentary coming as she and Yuhua Hamasaki share some laughs and their “Bootleg Opinions.”

Willow Pill, Yvie Oddly and Daya Betty take a seat on the rattan couches and join Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville for the weekly Roscoe’s Viewing Party that I will one day attend.

The season seven All Stars rate some of their fellow queens’ iconic looks as they play “Drip or Drop” with Cosmopolitan. Who wore feathers better? Whose headpiece was a stun? Who rocked the best-spiked look? Watch and find out.

In another video, this time from Allure, the All Stars try something they haven’t before, like creating dog drag names, recording a laugh track (Yvie was made for this) going through guided meditation, and drawing pictures with foundation and blush. Also, Yvie makes a DIY pageant sash, the queens attempt to identify celebrity perfume and give us their best Ru impersonations.

More drag? Yes, please. The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is almost here! The series will debut July 30th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. RuPaul will return as host with Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges. 10 more fierce drag entertainers from Australia and New Zealand who will be competing in a variety of challenges and using their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to win the title of “Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar.” Check out the trailer and meet the queens (and let’s all agree that Aubrey Haive is an amazing drag name.)

It’s never too early to treat yourself to some holiday cheer, so why not celebrate the season with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme? The hilarious duo is taking the Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show on the road for a 22-city national tour, kicking off in Buffalo on November 23. Read more about it and visit jinkxanddela.com for tickets and info.

The delightful Nina West is bringing her brand of kindness to San Diego Comic Con with a very special, first-of-its-kind panel previewing her first-ever children’s book The You Kind of Kind. Nina will be one of the first-ever drag queens to host a panel at SDCC about their own project. I am so excited to make my San Diego Comic Con debut to talk about my new book The You Kind of Kind!” said Nina.

“SDCC is a place where thousands of like-minded people come together to celebrate their fandoms, and, as a member of this community, I am thrilled to share my new project with this incredible community of fans! And it doesn’t get any better, because I get to share in this experience with my friend Ashley Eckstein, and the illustrator of The You Kind of Kind, Hayden Evans! I can’t wait to meet you all and share the kindness and love!” The You Kind of Kind hits shelves on October 25. For pre-orders visit www.ninawest.com .

It’s probably not a surprise but the queens of Drag Race France are killing it on the runway. After last week’s spectacular Gautier-inspired looks, this week they blossomed again with floral ensembles. Adriana and Scarlet Envy toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

And now let’s catch up with the unstoppable Trixie Mattel. Here, she treats us to her latest PR haul, including makeup from Sugar Pill, Colourpop (with its latest Star Wars line), and Resy. Also, I can’t stop thinking about the Hipdot x Cup O’ Noodles collection.

Here’s your weekly check-in at the Trixie Motel. In this clip, she conducts lifeguard tryouts with a little help from the charming and adorable Leslie Jordan.

It’s time to talk about…time. In the latest episode of “UNHhhh”, Trixie is 30 minutes late which prompts a conversation about alarm clocks, being late and all things time.

Trixie takes a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

I always like watching Willam rip through boxes and packages with abandon, so I very much enjoyed this Pride unboxing.

Gottmik (congrats on the name change) and Violet Chachki update us on what they’ve been up to (like their recent Pride tour) talk about DragCon, the “Fashion Photo Ruview” controversy, Kim K’s Met Gala look, and more on “No Gorge.”:

I love Japanese culture and the latest video from Rock M Sakura is making me want to go to Los Angeles immediately. Rock takes us to a Maid Café that, if you didn’t know better, would be found in the heart of Tokyo.

If you’ve asked yourself, “I wonder whatever happened to Drag Race season 7’s Max?” Joseph Shepherd is here with the answers in another of his fabulous “Exposed” interviews.

In Laganja’s latest vlog, she takes us behind the scenes of the “Werk the World” tour.

Sharon Needles has released the second single and video from her forthcoming album, Absolute Zero (which is available for pre-order.) The new song is called “Flamin’ Hot” and Sharon says of the tune, “Some say disco is dead. Researching disco, I have found that some of my favorite rock ‘n’ roll bands had a hand in this disturbing funeral of my favorite soul, funk, disco, and R&B bands. “Flamin’ Hot” was written because I was hung over, and I saw my musicians eating flaming hot Cheetos. I hate food but I love music. I’m famously known for saying unsavory things, but I want to be more famous for making disco songs about savory snacks. Though many people may find a resemblance to Madonna’s Hung Up, it’s really based off of trans French icon Amanda Lear. She likes Blood and Honey, I like Blood/Honey.”

And with that, another week of drag fabulousness comes to an end. But don’t worry, we’ll be back next week with more from the queens. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

