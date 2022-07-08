It’s Christmas in July as Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme announce their 2022 holiday tour

The holidays are still a few months away, but if you can’t wait to deck your halls, two of our favorite slay belles are bringing a gift to fans that they will never want to return. I guess we’ve all been nice this year because Drag Race icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are spreading holiday cheer across the country with the return of the critically acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

The 22-city North American tour, brought to you by BenDeLaCreme Presents, opens in Buffalo on November 23rd and runs through December 30th with stops across the U.S. and Canada (and UK dates to come). With this new show, these gifted performers once again prove why they’re still the reigning “queens of Christmas”. Following the massive success of three previous holiday tours (and a special on Hulu), fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

Discussing the tour, DeLa says, “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is joyous, hilarious, surrealist, communal, and heartwarming. Nothing makes me feel more connected to the good in the world than the seas of people we get to celebrate the season with night after night–laughing, cheering, and being in our feelings together. I’m so lucky to get to experience that each year, and I hope you all will experience it with us.”

Jinkx adds, “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will take everything you expect from a drag queen variety show and spin it on its side. It will test the limits of stupidity while being unexpectedly deep and reflective. We strive for entertainment while always proving that the holidays are for you to celebrate however you want to.”

The show was written by Jinkx and DeLa and, regarding their creative process, Jinkx says, “I think it is important that the show is created BY us, so it’s decidedly FOR us, and those like us. So often, queer and drag stories are written by outsiders, and lack an authenticity that queer audiences crave. Creating the show ourselves, from the ground up, ensures that that authenticity is infused in every aspect of the production.”

DeLa adds, “Jinkx and I LOVE writing. We are passionate and have something to say. It comes from the heart. Writing AND performing as a combo is the best way for us to express what drives us as artists and as humans and fortunately, on top of that, people just happen to think we’re very funny.”

Tickets are on sale now and make the perfect early holiday gift for a loved one (or yourself!) For more information, and to sign up for updates, visit jinkxanddela.com.

