‘All is good’: Nick Jonas gives health update on baby daughter Malti

Nick Jonas says his baby daughter Malti is “all good” after recently spending 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The ‘Jealous’ hitmaker and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas were relieved to have their little girl back home from hospital in May after a worrying time for the couple.

Asked how the five-month-old tot is after her stint in hospital, the new dad simply replied: “All is good.”

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Nick said of fatherhood: “It is certainly life-changing.

He added: “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

While appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in May, the Jonas Brothers star admitted it was a “blessing” to have her home.

The 29-year-old musician told the host: “It’s pretty wild. She’s the best. It’s just been magical season of our life, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Earlier that month, the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker revealed that his youngest brother Frankie, 21, is Malti’s “favourite uncle by far” but praised his two older brothers – and fellow bandmates – Joe, 32, and Kevin, 34, as “amazing” to their niece.

Nick said: “Well, he’s the closest in age to the kids,” meaning Kevin’s daughters with his wife Danielle, 35; Alena, eight, and Valentina, five, and Joe’s 22-month-old daughter Willa with his wife, actress Sophie Turner, who is currently expecting another bundle of joy.

On Mother’s Day, the ‘Camp Rock’ star and the ‘Baywatch’ star admitted their journey into parenthood had been a “rollercoaster”, while they thanked the doctors and staff at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, for the outstanding care they provided for Malti, who was born via surrogate in January.

The couple said: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

They continued: “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”