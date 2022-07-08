Martha Stewart jokingly wants friends to ‘die’ so she can date their husbands

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Martha Stewart joked she’d like her friends to “die” so she can date their husbands.

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru has been having “mad crushes” on men recently but because she knows they are married, she has no intention of doing anything about her feelings because she doesn’t want to be a “home-wrecker”.

Appearing on the ‘Dear Chelsea’ podcast, Martha was asked by host Chelsea Handler what is “going on” in her love life and she replied: “Nothing. Absolutely zero,” Stewart shared. “I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive.”

When Chelsea warned her to avoid the pitfall of being dubbed a home-wrecker, she added: “I’ve never been a home-wrecker. Never. And I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken up anybody up on it. And that’s really where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Chelsea responded: “I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you want to believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary.”

But Martha then admitted much darker thoughts had crossed her mind.

She replied: “Or maybe they’ll die. I always just think, ‘Oh, gosh. Couldn’t this person just die?’ Not painfully. Just die.”

Martha – who was married to publisher Andrew Stewart until 1990 and has previously been linked to Sir Anthony Hopkins – revealed in December she had been dating again, but played coy on the details.

Speaking on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, when host Andy Cohen asked her outright if she was dating, she said: “No. Well, I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes, but I’m not going to tell you.”

Opening up on her dating history, the television legend later went on to reveal about her surprise date with late TV host Larry King.

She said: “Well, I thought we were just talking about journalism and then he started to get a little amorous. Everybody was noticing I was out with Larry King and Larry King was not my type romantically – if you know what I mean.

“But he was a very nice man and by the way he was – other than you [Andy Cohen] – he was probably the nicest, kindest interviewer on TV. Kind and caring and interested. Yeah, that was Larry King.”