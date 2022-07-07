Lisa Rinna apologizes for wild social media rants, blames ‘grief’ for her outbursts

Published by

OK Magazine

Lisa Rinna has given an explanation for her outlandish behavior on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Monday, July 4, to reveal she is still in the throws of grief after losing her mother, Lois Rinna, last year.

Mega

Rinna, 58, first shared a quote that read, “Grief never ends… But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love.”

LISA RINNA INSISTS ‘BETTER DAYS ARE COMING’ FOLLOWING HEARTBREAKING LOSS OF MOM LOIS, CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you,” the former soap star explained to her 3.4 million followers.

“I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more,” Rinna emphasized. “I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is.”

Bravo

“Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better,” she continued before thanking everyone for their support.

As OK! previously reported, the Rinna Beauty founder has caused quite the stir as of late, going after costar Garcelle Beauvais and the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai on Instagram.

LISA RINNA PUTS ON A BRAVE FACE ALONGSIDE HUSBAND HARRY HAMLIN & DAUGHTER AMELIA AT ‘THE HOT ZONE’ PREMIERE FOLLOWING MOM LOIS’ DEATH: PHOTOS

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna shockingly wrote on Thursday, June 30. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”

Bravo

The ladies of Bravo’s latest franchise did not hold back from calling the former Melrose Place star out. “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth. Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #[email protected],” breakout star Chanel Ayan clapped back on Twitter.