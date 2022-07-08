Socialite Life
Bruno Alcantara, Tian Richards, Neil Patrick Harris, and more Insta Snaps
by
July 8, 2022
Bruno Alcantara
Photo via Bruno Alcantara/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Bruno Alcantara on the beach, Tian Richards in profile, Neil Patrick Harris and shower selfie, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Tyler Oakley

Frederik Eklund

Maluma

Adam Roberts

Brad Goreski

Manu Rios

Mehcad Brooks

Skeet Ulrich

Joseph Baena

George Shelley

Bruno Alcantara

Tian Richards

Neil Patrick Harris

