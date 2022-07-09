Bravo Host Andy Cohen Dishes On Dating As A Single Dad

Published by

If anyone can balance dating and fatherhood, it’s Andy Cohen!

On Tuesday, July 5, the Watch What Happens Live host appeared on an episode of Stern Show Summer School, where he spoke candidly about his experiences as a single father — namely, sharing how welcoming his daughter Lucy via surrogate in April not only further solidified his sense of family, but also seemingly altered his approach to dating.

“The minute my daughter came home from the hospital and we were home that first night and I was like, ‘wow. This, two feels really like a family,’” said the Bravo personality. Although Cohen was already a dad to three-year-old Benjamin, who was also born via surrogate in 2019, he said that the sense of unity after officially becoming a family of three felt “so good.”

”Like, this is my family. This is what I was meant to be,” he continued. “And so I love, I’m just I’m so looking forward to what’s to come, but it’s, it’s really hard.”

One way parenting has proven to be “really hard,” the TV personality shared, comes down to striking a healthy balance between being a single dad and looking for love. While the star said that he has “had some dates,” pursuing romance while taking his children into account has become “more kind of emotionally chaotic.”

“There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him, at one point ‘you, there’s kind of a third thing in the room here as we’re dating,’” he recalled. “And he said, ‘I know,’ he said, ‘well, what do you think that is?’”

Although Cohen said he clarified that the third factor in question was his family, it seems his partner was not on the same page. “He said, ‘oh no, I view that third thing is that you’re famous,’” he continued. “And I’m like wow. I don’t even think about that.”

“We’ve been out 15 times,” the star remembered telling his date. “How has being famous affected any of the times we’ve been out?”

While Cohen noted that overall, dating as a single dad has “been fine,” the pressure of finding someone worthy of meeting his children is a factor he takes into account when seeing someone.

“That’s taking up noise in my head, the dating thing, because I’m like, ‘oh my God, I’m not only dating someone, but I’m dating someone obviously there’s gonna be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,’” he said.

While Cohen shared that he eventually let the aforementioned date meet his son, he said he waited for a time that felt right to make that important introduction. “I was on a vacation with my son,” he explained. “And so, and I had met this guy when I was on vacation. And so he actually had met him, but the answer … I just vibed it out when the time felt right.”