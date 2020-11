It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Julien Duquaire!

According to Julien’s Instagram profile he is a content creator and ex pastry chef who is based out of Bordeaux, France.

Julien is currently working as a veterinary assistant. He has two Bengal cats named Junior and Moka. Is he single?

Enjoy These Pics of Julien Duquaire