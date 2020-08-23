Meet Instagram Hottie Marco Jimenez

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Marco Jimenez!

Marco Jimenez was born and raised in the Netherlands, and he’s an actor, model, and trainer of Spanish and Dutch descent.

Marco speaks Dutch, German, Spanish and English. He moved to the US in the fall of 2016 starting in San Francisco then relocated to Los Angeles.

Enjoy These Pics of Marco Jimenez