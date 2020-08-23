Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Marco Jimenez
August 23, 2020
Model Marco Jimenez
Photo via Marco Jimenez/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieMarco Jimenez!

Marco Jimenez was born and raised in the Netherlands, and he’s an actor, model, and trainer of Spanish and Dutch descent.

Marco speaks Dutch, German, Spanish and English. He moved to the US in the fall of 2016 starting in San Francisco then relocated to Los Angeles.

Enjoy These Pics of Marco Jimenez

View this post on Instagram

What’s your favorite city? 🌎 #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

View this post on Instagram

Comment your favorite pick up line

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

View this post on Instagram

The biggest secret in getting in shape is finding a diet that works for you. A diet that is sustainable and that you can stick with long enough to see results. There is no “one size fits all” when it comes to diets. If you eat the same thing I eat every day, you might get different results. Also, if you’ve never been on a fitness diet before and suddenly you start eating only broccoli and chicken 6 times per day (what most diet programs will tell you), you won’t last long enough to actually start building serious muscle. You’ll probably give up and say: “I’ll never be able to get in shape if this is what it takes”. In fact, nearly everyone that starts a diet fails the first time. ➖➖➖➖ Instead, make minor changes to your life (stop junk food, snacking & excessive sugar) while eating the foods you like. There are many different ways to reach your daily calorie goals/macros and many different foods to choose from. Choose what you like and don’t forget to enjoy life while you’re doing it. It’s gonna be a long process. The only way to see it through to the end is to have fun. Fun is the key word in this. Fun diets, fun workouts and a fun lifestyle set the foundation for a successful journey that can change your life forever.

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

View this post on Instagram

❗️How to gain weight/muscle❗️If you are naturally very skinny and you have trouble gaining weight, use the following 6 steps to start growing & building muscle:. ———————————————————— 1️⃣ Calorie maintenance: Find your calorie maintenance number. This is the number of calories your body needs to maintain bodyweight ☑️. ➖ 2️⃣Calorie Surplus: in order to gain weight, you consistently need to eat more calories than you burn. This is the most important step ➕. ➖ 3️⃣Start with 10%: This means that if your maintenance number is 2500 calories, aim for a surplus of 250 calories. This would bring your total at 2750. Monitor your progress over time and make adjustments where necessary. It’s important to limit your surplus initially and experiment a little to avoid gaining fat instead of muscle ➗. ➖ 4️⃣ Nutrient Dense Calories: Get your calories from the right sources. Although fast food has a lot of calories, they are not the ones you need. It will make you fat rather than muscular 🥩. ➖ 5️⃣ Protein: Your body needs sufficient levels of protein in order to increase muscle mass. They are the building blocks of muscle. Everybody is different, but you are generally in a safe zone if you aim for 0.8 grams per pound of bodyweight 💪. ➖ 6️⃣ Stop Snacking: Stick to frequent meals throughout the day. Snacking will reduce your appetite which you will definitely need to consume the amount of food required to start gaining. Snacks will take up unnecessary space that should be filled with foods containing the nutrition you need 🚫. ➖ ➖ If you want to learn more about building an efficient diet/workout plan or if you’d like to get coached by me, click the link in my bio and let’s get started! 💪

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

View this post on Instagram

2 days left until launch 🚀 // Today’s tip is about calories. There are 2 important terms to be familiar with when it comes to calories. After you’ve set your fitness goal (lose fat, build muscle, etc) it’s time to adjust your diet so it aligns with the goal you are trying to achieve. If the diet doesn’t align with what you’re trying to do, it’s impossible to get there. When you’re trying to figure out how many calories to eat, take these 2 terms into consideration. _____________________ 1.) Calorie Deficit (Lose Fat) = a calorie deficit means that you have a shortage in the amount of calories you eat relative to the amount of calories you need to maintain bodyweight. If you create a diet that allows your body to be in a deficit consistently, you will lose fat guaranteed. In addition to your diet you can stimulate this deficit by increasing your exercise/daily activity. 2.) Calorie surplus (gain muscle) = in a calorie surplus you consume more calories than you burn. This is the way to go if you try to gain muscle mass. It’s important however to keep your surplus within a certain amount and to get your calories from the right sources to prevent gaining fat rather than muscle.

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready to get fit?! 1 more day till the launch of my website 🚀// Today’s tip is about fitness food. Many people have asked me what to eat but there isn’t really a short answer for that. Once you set your macros and daily calorie intake, there are many different ways to fill them in. It’s all based on personal preference. Your diet shouldn’t be boring because you won’t stick to it long enough. Having said that, there are a few foods you cannot go wrong with. Here is a random list of 10 foods that can be used as a foundation for your diet: ________________________ 1.) Chicken Breast 2.) Brown Rice 3.) Oats 4.) Turkey 5.) Salmon 6.) Eggs 7.) Tuna 8.) Broccoli 9.) Sweet Potato 10.) Spinach

A post shared by Marco Jimenez (@marcojimenez9) on

