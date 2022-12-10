Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram hottie Morgan Lugo
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Meet Instagram hottie Morgan Lugo

by
December 10, 2022
Morgan Lugo
Photo via Morgan Taylor Lugo/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Morgan Taylor Lugo.

Morgan is a soloist at the Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. He has enjoyed performing principal roles in other works created by Ohad Naharin, William Forsythe, Merce Cunningham, and Martha Graham.

Along with being a dancer he’s also a photographer. In the past year, his photographic works have been exhibited at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles and Parc de Ateliers in Arles, France. Starting season 2017-2018 he dances with Ballet Flanders as demi-soloist.

He occasionally posts on TikTok.

@morgan_lugo

film from Bali 🎞️. #filmisnotdead #analog #boyfriends #bali

♬ Two Weeks – Grizzly Bear
@morgan_lugo

warming up in @lacoste #lacosteunderwear 🐊

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
@morgan_lugo

warm up #dance #dancer #movement #impro

♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Enjoy these pics and videos of Morgan Taylor Lugo

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top