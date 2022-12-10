Meet Instagram hottie Morgan Lugo

Photo via Morgan Taylor Lugo/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Morgan Taylor Lugo.
Morgan is a soloist at the Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. He has enjoyed performing principal roles in other works created by Ohad Naharin, William Forsythe, Merce Cunningham, and Martha Graham.
Along with being a dancer he’s also a photographer. In the past year, his photographic works have been exhibited at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles and Parc de Ateliers in Arles, France. Starting season 2017-2018 he dances with Ballet Flanders as demi-soloist.
He occasionally posts on TikTok.