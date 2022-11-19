Meet Instagram hottie Ryan Matterson

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Ryan Matterson.

Rugby player Ryan Matterson was born in Greenacre, New South Wales, Australia, and graduated from St Paul’s Catholic College, Greystanes in 2012.

Ryan plays as a second-rower or lock forward for the Parramatta Eels in the NRL. He started his career as a five-eighth before moving permanently to the back row when he joined the Wests Tigers.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Ryan Matterson

THE LATEST ON SL