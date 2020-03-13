Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Tom Zalac Photo via Tom Zalac
6

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieTom Zalac!

According to Tom’s Instagram profile, he is a Croatian-American who lives in Los Angeles, California.

The model and pastry chef, has a VERY tasty YouTube channel where he serves up some very yummy looking food.

Enjoy these pics of Tom Zalac.

Related

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta…

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

View this post on Instagram

kinda ready to be a dad tbh 👦🏻

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

View this post on Instagram

got jawline? 😅

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday mood 😄🏊 How’s everyone’s week?

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

View this post on Instagram

pool day with @marc_klaus_

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

View this post on Instagram

got a little dirty on the hike 🙉

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

View this post on Instagram

wanna break the rules with me ? #nodiving

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

View this post on Instagram

shot in my favorite @parkeandronen by @franklouisphoto

A post shared by Tom (@tomzalac) on

Related

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski,…

Maluma, Derek Hough, Trevor Donovan and More Insta Snaps

From Our Partners

His butt: William Levy in En Brazos de un Asesino [OMG BLOG]
Disneyland Closes for 1st Time Since 9/11 [Towleroad]
Property Brothers Team Up With a Listers! [Evil Beet Gossip]
Emily Ratajkowski Still Loves Her Abs [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate Beckinsale Has a Horrendous Story About Harvey Weinstein Post-9/11 [Celebitchy]
Mike-Hot Pence Reminds You to Wash Your Hands [Kenneth in the 212]
Don’t Be Rudy Gobert [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
X