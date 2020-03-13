Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Tom Zalac!
According to Tom’s Instagram profile, he is a Croatian-American who lives in Los Angeles, California.
The model and pastry chef, has a VERY tasty YouTube channel where he serves up some very yummy looking food.
Enjoy these pics of Tom Zalac.
Related
Related
Related
From Our Partners
His butt: William Levy in En Brazos de un Asesino [OMG BLOG]
Disneyland Closes for 1st Time Since 9/11 [Towleroad]
Property Brothers Team Up With a Listers! [Evil Beet Gossip]
Emily Ratajkowski Still Loves Her Abs [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate Beckinsale Has a Horrendous Story About Harvey Weinstein Post-9/11 [Celebitchy]
Mike-Hot Pence Reminds You to Wash Your Hands [Kenneth in the 212]
Don’t Be Rudy Gobert [Boy Culture]