Meet Instagram Hottie Torben König

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Torben König!
Torben is a German-based model who currently lives in Los Angeles, CA.
The 26-year-old has modeled for brands like Parke & Ronen and Abercrombie & Fitch.
Enjoy these pics of Torben König.
Related
Related
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, Singer Olly Murs Posts Seven-Week Weight Loss Photos [OMG BLOG]
- Lil Nas X Bares His Bod for New Calvin Klein Campaign with Hunter Schafer, Maluma, Sza, Lay Zhang, Bieber and More [Towleroad]
- Ouch! Britney Posts Video of Moment She Breaks Her Foot [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Cate Blanchett’s Berlin Film Festival Looks Bring Highs AND Lows [Go Fug Yourself]
- Lori Loughlin & Mossimo claim Rick Singer lied to them & the FBI is covering it up [Celebitchy]
- Chris Evert Remembers Sister Jeanne in Heartfelt Instagram Post [Kenneth in the 212]
- WIN IT: Matthew Morrison‘s DISNEY DREAMIN’, Plus: A Grand-Prize Pair Of Tickets To His Show! [Boy Culture]
Related