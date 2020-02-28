Meet Instagram Hottie Torben König

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Torben König!

Torben is a German-based model who currently lives in Los Angeles, CA.

The 26-year-old has modeled for brands like Parke & Ronen and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Enjoy these pics of Torben König.

