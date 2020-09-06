Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram Hottie Victor Perr
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meet Instagram Hottie Victor Perr

by
September 6, 2020
Victor Perr
Photo via Victor Perr/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieVictor Perr!

Say hello to French model Victor Perr, who according to his Instagram page is 23-years-old and plays water polo for the Sporting Club des Swimmers of Choisy le Roi.

Victor is repped by Click, Next Paris, Fashion Model Management, Sight Management, and Next Paris.

Enjoy These Pics of Victor Perr

View this post on Instagram

Guess where i am

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Sunset lover

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Last day in Marseille

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Last one from the Moutains 🐏🏔

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Quick swim between two hiking session 💦

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Blue water

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

South of France with Family

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Free hugs only ✋🏼

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

B&W

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

View this post on Instagram

Fitting room

A post shared by VICTORPERR (@victor_perr) on

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]

★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]

Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]

Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]

Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X