Meet Instagram Hottie Victor Perr

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Victor Perr!
Say hello to French model Victor Perr, who according to his Instagram page is 23-years-old and plays water polo for the Sporting Club des Swimmers of Choisy le Roi.
Victor is repped by Click, Next Paris, Fashion Model Management, Sight Management, and Next Paris.
Enjoy These Pics of Victor Perr
