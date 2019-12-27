Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hotties Jordan and Zac Stenmark

Jordan and Zac Stenmark Photo via jordanandzac / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottiesJordan and Zac Stenmark!

Australian twin heartthrobs Jordan and Zac Stenmark were discovered by none other than Tom Ford.

A year later, they took the fashion industry by storm at Calvin Klein ’s Spring 2013 show. Known for their athleticism, down-to-earth attitude and strong work ethic, the twins have sat for Bruce Weber and Mario Testino, and have worked with brands including Abercrombie & Fitch and Ralph Lauren.

Their versatile look has led to covers and editorials for international editions of GQ, L’Officiel Hommes, i-D, Vogue Hommes, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

But the Stenmarks are more than just pretty faces. Having launched a digital destination called Stenmark.life, the budding entrepreneurs are poised to expand their modeling careers into a fitness and wellbeing empire capturing their passions for modeling, surfing, basketball, and a healthy lifestyle.

Enjoy these pics of Jordan and Zac Stenmark.

