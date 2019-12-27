Meet Instagram Hotties Jordan and Zac Stenmark

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahotties — Jordan and Zac Stenmark!

Australian twin heartthrobs Jordan and Zac Stenmark were discovered by none other than Tom Ford.

A year later, they took the fashion industry by storm at Calvin Klein ’s Spring 2013 show. Known for their athleticism, down-to-earth attitude and strong work ethic, the twins have sat for Bruce Weber and Mario Testino, and have worked with brands including Abercrombie & Fitch and Ralph Lauren.

Their versatile look has led to covers and editorials for international editions of GQ, L’Officiel Hommes, i-D, Vogue Hommes, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

But the Stenmarks are more than just pretty faces. Having launched a digital destination called Stenmark.life, the budding entrepreneurs are poised to expand their modeling careers into a fitness and wellbeing empire capturing their passions for modeling, surfing, basketball, and a healthy lifestyle.

Enjoy these pics of Jordan and Zac Stenmark.

