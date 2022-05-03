Socialite Life
Met Gala 2022: Oscar Isaac, Austin Butler, Sebastian Stan, Shawn Mendes, Rege Jean Page, and all the men — PHOTOS
Met Gala 2022: Oscar Isaac, Austin Butler, Sebastian Stan, Shawn Mendes, Rege Jean Page, and all the men — PHOTOS

May 2, 2022
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Austin Butler attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jon Batiste attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: 2022 Met Gala Co-Chair Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Paapa Essiedu attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Harris Dickinson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tom Ford attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: 2022 Met Gala Co-Chair Ryan Reynolds attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: LaQuan Smith attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Leslie Odom Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jordan Roth attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ashton Sanders attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kieran Culkin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Anderson .Paak attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Nyjah Huston attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Stromae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Joe Jonas attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Riz Ahmed attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ansel Elgort attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Adrien Brody attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Fredrik Robertsson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Marques Brownlee attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Marcus Mumford attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kodi Smit-McPhee attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ben Platt attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Regé-Jean Page attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: FINNEAS attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tom Sturridge attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Questlove attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Lenny Kravitz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Patrick Schwarzenegger attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Henry Golding and Liv Golding attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

US-Canadian actor Joshua Jackson and his wife British actress Jodie Turner-Smith arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attendThe 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Lisa Liberati and James McAvoy attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bad Bunny attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Russell Westbrook attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Oscar Isaac attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Anthony Ramos attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kid Cudi attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Cole Sprouse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Zac Posen attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Future attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jacob Elordi attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gunna attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Cole Sprouse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Stormzy attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jeremy Strong attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: J Balvin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala happened! Part two of the “In America” Met Gala has arrived alongside the first Monday in May, with celebrities and fashion folks going from celebrating the lexicon of American fashion to the anthology of, all in the name of white-tie gilded glamour.

The evening’s co-chairs were Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and, of course, Anna Wintour.

How did everyone interpret the theme this time?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Joe Jonas attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Cole Sprouse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Bad Bunny attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see all the looks that the men brought to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet!

