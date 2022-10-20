Michael B. Jordan, Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Michael B. Jordan/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Michael B. Jordan is ready, Bruno Alcantara tips his hat, Michael Cimino in black and white and in color, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Simu Liu
Harry Styles
Trevor Donovan
Pietro Boselli
Troye Sivan
Nick Adams
Noah Fernley
Ludi Lin
Chris Salvatore
Isaac Cole Powell
Michael B Jordan
Bruno Alcantara
Michael Cimino
