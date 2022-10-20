Socialite Life
Now Reading
Michael B. Jordan, Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Michael B. Jordan, Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, and more Insta Snaps

by
October 20, 2022
Michael B. Jordan
Photo via Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Michael B. Jordan is ready, Bruno Alcantara tips his hat, Michael Cimino in black and white and in color, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Simu Liu

Harry Styles

Trevor Donovan

Pietro Boselli

Troye Sivan

Nick Adams

Noah Fernley

Ludi Lin

Chris Salvatore

Isaac Cole Powell

Michael B Jordan

Bruno Alcantara

Michael Cimino

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top