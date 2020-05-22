Socialite Life
Socialite Life Photo Flashback: Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach
Socialite Life Photo Flashback: Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach

May 22, 2020
Michael B. Jordan shirtless on his hotel balcony in Miami
Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami

Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
112094, MIAMI, FLORIDA - Saturday January 25, 2014 Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan is spotted shirtless on his hotel balcony in Miami on January 25, 2014. The 26-year-old actor is in Miami promoting his new movie That Awkward Moment with co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. Jordan appeared to have just woken up as he stretched and took in the view of the beach. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan is spotted shirtless on his hotel balcony in Miami on January 25, 2014. The 26-year-old actor is in Miami promoting his new movie That Awkward Moment with co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. Jordan appeared to have just woken up as he stretched and took in the view of the beach. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan is spotted shirtless on his hotel balcony in Miami on January 25, 2014. The 26-year-old actor is in Miami promoting his new movie That Awkward Moment with co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. Jordan appeared to have just woken up as he stretched and took in the view of the beach. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Jet Skiing With Mystery Girl
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami
Actor Michael B. Jordan hits the beach and goes jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014. (Photo by FameFlynet)

Actor Michael B. Jordan has landed his next movie role. The actor is set to star in Methuselah which is set to be directed by Danny Boyle.

The film’s original concept was based on a Biblical story about a man who lived to be 969-years-old but sources told Variety that specific idea has been scrapped. Regardless, a Methuselah film indicates that Warner Bros. has an eye towards turning biblical stories into major franchise fare.

Hmm. As long as we get a shirtless scene, I’m down with that. Speaking of shirtless, we’re featuring this flashback gallery of Jordan hitting the beach and jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014.

Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

