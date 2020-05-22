+18 View Gallery

Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach in Miami Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com) Actor Michael B. Jordan has landed his next movie role. The actor is set to star in Methuselah which is set to be directed by Danny Boyle.

The film’s original concept was based on a Biblical story about a man who lived to be 969-years-old but sources told Variety that specific idea has been scrapped. Regardless, a Methuselah film indicates that Warner Bros. has an eye towards turning biblical stories into major franchise fare.

Hmm. As long as we get a shirtless scene, I’m down with that. Speaking of shirtless, we’re featuring this flashback gallery of Jordan hitting the beach and jet skiing with a female friend in Miami, Florida on January 25, 2014.

Michael B. Jordan shows off his buff body as he hits the beach in Miami. Michael and bikini clad companion spent the afternoon relaxing on the beach, and riding a jet ski after a long week press for his new movie That Awkward Moment. Michael showed off his muscles wearing just a pair of green Nike shorts with his Calvin Klein underwear waistband visible. Jordan is in Miami with his co-stars Zac Efron and Miles Teller. (Photo by Brett Kaffee/PacficCoastNews.com)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 26, 2014.

Check out more photos of Michael B. Jordan at the beach in the gallery above.

