Miley Cyrus Reveals Who She Lost Her Virginity To, Splits from Cody Simpson, Releases New Single

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up after less than a year together.

Details of the split remain unclear, though E! News reported that the Simpson star was the one who initiated the breakup “a few weeks ago.”

Miley may have been hinting at their split while promoting her upcoming single “Midnight Sky.”

Cyrus seemingly teased the breakup on Instagram while promoting her self-directed video for her latest single, “Midnight Sky.” The pop star captioned a photo earlier this week: “Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking … head up high in the clouds.”

Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, were first linked together in October 2019 after the pair was spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

Just last month an insider told E! News how great they were together. “Miley feels very secure with Cody and really trusts him,” the source said. “He treats her well and makes her feel like a million bucks.”

The source continued, “Cody and Miley have been quarantining together this entire time and are very happy. They are both low-key and enjoy doing simple things like hanging out at home, watching movies, and cooking.”

Speaking of Miley’s relationships, Cyrus appeared on Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy where she revealed that she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16-years-old.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said in the teaser video for the episode. Miley was 16 when she filmed The Last Song with Liam. After having an on-off relationship for a decade, they got married in December 2019, but split just seven months later.

Cyrus also revealed to host Alexandra Cooper that “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them, actually.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus released “Midnight Sky,” her first song of 2020, last night at midnight. Cyrus self-directed the music video for the disco-tinged song.

Watch the video for “Midnight Sky” below.