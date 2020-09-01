The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, and actress Minka Kelly are reportedly dating, according to multiple outlets.

The pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, although it is said to be “serious.”

“They’re very happy,” a source told People on Monday. They added: “It’s a very serious relationship.”

Minka Kelly attends “Titans” DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Minka Kelly

Another source told E! News Noah, 36, and Kelly, 40, have been dating for “several months.”

The insider also reported that the comedian and actress have been living in his New York City apartment during quarantine.

Kelly previously dated Jesse Williams amid his divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee. The couple split in January 2018. She also famously dated then-Yankees star Derek Jeter, from 2008 to 2011.

Trevor Noah attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Noah was last linked to model Jordyn Taylor, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018 before they went their separate ways.