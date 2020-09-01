The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, and actress Minka Kelly are reportedly dating, according to multiple outlets.
The pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, although it is said to be “serious.”
“They’re very happy,” a source told People on Monday. They added: “It’s a very serious relationship.”
Another source told E! News Noah, 36, and Kelly, 40, have been dating for “several months.”
The insider also reported that the comedian and actress have been living in his New York City apartment during quarantine.
Kelly previously dated Jesse Williams amid his divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee. The couple split in January 2018. She also famously dated then-Yankees star Derek Jeter, from 2008 to 2011.
Noah was last linked to model Jordyn Taylor, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018 before they went their separate ways.
