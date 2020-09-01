Socialite Life
Now Reading
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Have Been Secretly Dating for Months and ‘It’s Very Serious’
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Have Been Secretly Dating for Months and ‘It’s Very Serious’

by
September 1, 2020
Minka Kelly Trevor Noah
Photos by Getty Images

The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, and actress Minka Kelly are reportedly dating, according to multiple outlets.

The pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, although it is said to be “serious.”

“They’re very happy,” a source told People on Monday. They added: “It’s a very serious relationship.”

Minka Kelly "Titans" DC Series World Premiere
Minka Kelly attends “Titans” DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Minka Kelly

Another source told E! News Noah, 36, and Kelly, 40, have been dating for “several months.”

The insider also reported that the comedian and actress have been living in his New York City apartment during quarantine.

See Also
Felicity Huffman Appears In Court For Sentencing After Pleading Guilty To College Admission Fraud Charges
Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After 11 Days

Kelly previously dated Jesse Williams amid his divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee. The couple split in January 2018. She also famously dated then-Yankees star Derek Jeter, from 2008 to 2011.

Trevor Noah 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Trevor Noah attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Noah was last linked to model Jordyn Taylor, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018 before they went their separate ways.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Smile everyone! Japanese shop launches mask initiative to make staff seem more friendly. [OMG BLOG]

★ Watch Luke Evans and the Welsh National Opera perform Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” for Pride. [Towleroad]

Kourtney Kardashian spotted out again with new 19-year-old BFF Addison Rae. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Niecy Nash marries Singer Jessica Betts. Check out the wedding pic! [Curt and Frank]

Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run in 2020, winning the Western & Southern Open title. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Yes, there was a VMA red carpet and yes, sheers were worn! [Go Fug Yourself]

Chris Pine is Quentin Tarantino’s “favorite Chris” and Pine loves QT as well. [Celebitchy]

★ Hmm. A dead Herman Cain tweets that COVID-19 isn’t all that deadly. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X