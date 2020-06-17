Niall Horan Responds to Jodie Comer Dating Rumors

Rumors that Niall Horan might be dating actress Jodie Comer have been circulating online for quite some time.
However, it was not until yesterday (June 16, 2020) that the singer directly responded to fans discussing the matter on Twitter.
It started after a fan shared screen-grabs from both Niall and Jodie’s Instagram Stories.
The pictures saw them both wearing near-identical rings, prompting the fan to come to the conclusion that Niall and the Killing Eve star are in a romantic relationship. “Confirmed! Niall Horan’s new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!” the fan captioned the photos.
Niall apparently caught wind of the post and replied, “Confirmed??” before adding four crying-laughing emojis.
Someone else chimed in and tried to deny the rumors on behalf of the former One Direction member. “he doesn’t even know who she is girl,” the fan claimed. Niall then set the record straight by saying that “he does” know Jodie.
Keeping active on Twitter, Niall also responded to a tweet about another rumored love interest, Selena Gomez, on Tuesday.
“Niall, what do you think about [doing] a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it,” the fan wrote, to which Horan declared that he is “ready when Sel is.”
Now get on with it!
