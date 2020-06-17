Niall Horan Responds to Jodie Comer Dating Rumors

Rumors that Niall Horan might be dating actress Jodie Comer have been circulating online for quite some time.

However, it was not until yesterday (June 16, 2020) that the singer directly responded to fans discussing the matter on Twitter.

British actress Jodie Comer arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

It started after a fan shared screen-grabs from both Niall and Jodie’s Instagram Stories.

The pictures saw them both wearing near-identical rings, prompting the fan to come to the conclusion that Niall and the Killing Eve star are in a romantic relationship. “Confirmed! Niall Horan’s new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!” the fan captioned the photos.

Confirmed ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

Niall apparently caught wind of the post and replied, “Confirmed??” before adding four crying-laughing emojis.

Killing Eve Lol GIF by BBC America

Someone else chimed in and tried to deny the rumors on behalf of the former One Direction member. “he doesn’t even know who she is girl,” the fan claimed. Niall then set the record straight by saying that “he does” know Jodie.

Keeping active on Twitter, Niall also responded to a tweet about another rumored love interest, Selena Gomez, on Tuesday.

Niall Horan attends the Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 – Press Room on December 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Niall, what do you think about [doing] a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it,” the fan wrote, to which Horan declared that he is “ready when Sel is.”

Now get on with it!

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Ultra-Luxury Hypoallergenic Bamboo Shredded Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow OUR SOFTEST AND MOST LUXURIOUS PLUSH PILLOW That Gives You the Ultimate In PRESSURE RELIEVING GEL-INFUSED Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Style Pillow That NEVER GOES FLAT! Doctor Created To Provide Proper Postural Support and Pressure Relieving Technology That SELF-ADAPTS TO ANY POSITION AND KEEPS YOUR SPINE IN PROPER POSTURAL ALIGNMENT. Also Works Great With CPAP Machines. FULLY MACHINE WASHABLE PILLOW!

Zipper Removable Outer Cover To Allow For Easy Adjustment of Thickness and Comfort. Conforming Shape Orthopedically Supports the Neck For Side, Stomach, & Back Sleepers. Our Kool-Flow Soft and Luxurious, Extra Breathable Micro-Vented Cover Made In The U.S.A. with 43% Viscose of Bamboo, 56.4 percent Polyester, .6 Percent Lycra KEEPS YOU COOL ALL NIGHT LONG!

Making America’s Best Pillows for over 18 Years, 2012 Audited and MADE IN USA CERTIFIED Bed Manufacturer Using Eco-Friendly Biogreen & Certipur-US Certified Foam. $ 220.00 $ 63.99 Shop now

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS