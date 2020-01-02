Nibbly Things: Katy Perry on How Fiancé Orlando Bloom Has Been Like ‘Sage’ for Her

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

• Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom “Pull the Poison Out of Each Other”: It’s a “Never-Ending Cleanse” [People]

• Stalkers – take note! Here’s everything Nick Jonas does in a day with Vanity Fair! [OMG BLOG]

• Marvel “Shooting Movie Right Now” Which Features MCU’s First Transgender Superhero [Towleroad]

• Lindsay Lohan is coming back for your soul [Evil Beet Gossip]

• Lupita Nyong’o Lands the February 2020 Cover of British Vogue [Go Fug Yourself]

• Zoe Kravitz finally reveals spectacular photos from her June wedding [Celebitchy]

• Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged And The Photo Is Ultraromantic [HuffPost]

• Ends Of The World: Matthew McConaughey‘s BEACH BUM [Boy Culture]

• Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal, Twitter freaks out [Page Six]

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

BEST CELEBRITY CHATTING PHOTO OF THE DAY: Adam Driver

Adam Driver attends the Talking Pictures “Marriage Story” screening during the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 02, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )

BEST CELEBRITY SHAVED HEAD PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ricki Lake

BEST NEW SONG OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Monkey Business’ by Pet Shop Boys

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Jensen Ackles

BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Luca Heubl

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY:

An on-point ladybug landing. Good omen for 2020. pic.twitter.com/9g8CelCsH2 — Misha Collins—Get The Adventurous Eaters Club Now! (@mishacollins) January 2, 2020

