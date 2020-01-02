Socialite Life
Nibbly Things: Katy Perry on How Fiancé Orlando Bloom Has Been Like ‘Sage’ for Her

By Michael Prieve 4
LA Premiere Of Amazon's "Carnival Row" - Arrivals Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom “Pull the Poison Out of Each Other”: It’s a “Never-Ending Cleanse” [People]

• Stalkers – take note! Here’s everything Nick Jonas does in a day with Vanity Fair! [OMG BLOG]

Marvel “Shooting Movie Right Now” Which Features MCU’s First Transgender Superhero [Towleroad]

Nibbly Things: Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick and Lily…

Nibbly Things: Happy New Year From Socialite Life!

Lindsay Lohan is coming back for your soul [Evil Beet Gossip]

Lupita Nyong’o Lands the February 2020 Cover of British Vogue [Go Fug Yourself]

Zoe Kravitz finally reveals spectacular photos from her June wedding [Celebitchy]

Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged And The Photo Is Ultraromantic [HuffPost]

Nibbly Things: Yes, That Is Sharon Stone’s Profile on…

Nibbly Things: Universal Pulls Cats From Its ‘For Your…

• Ends Of The World: Matthew McConaughey‘s BEACH BUM [Boy Culture]

Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal, Twitter freaks out [Page Six]

BEST CELEBRITY CHATTING PHOTO OF THE DAY: Adam Driver

John Boyega Apologizes for Kelly Marie Tran Comments:…

Don’t Believe Everything You Read, Brad Pitt is Very,…

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival ‚Äì Talking Pictures Screening "Marriage Story"
Adam Driver attends the Talking Pictures “Marriage Story” screening during the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 02, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )

BEST CELEBRITY SHAVED HEAD PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ricki Lake

View this post on Instagram

Liberated and Free, Me. First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret. Deep breath Ricki…. Here goes….. I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be striking a chord with so so many women and men. I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in. Ever since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray back in 1988 and they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every 2 weeks during filming, my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the film.) From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I believe my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions. Working as talent on various shows and movies, whether DWTS or my talk show, also took its toll on my fine hair. I got used to wearing extensions, really just over the last decade. All different kinds, tried them all, the ones that are glued on, the tape-ins, the clip ins, and then into a total hair system that I hated, and finally to a unique solution that really did work pretty well for me for the last 4 or 5 years. I tried wigs on a few occasions but never could get used to them. It all felt fake and I was super self-conscious and uncomfortable. I’ve been to many doctors, gotten steroid shots in my head, taking all the supplements and then some. My hair would recover and then shed again. It was maddening. To read more: please go to my Facebook page. ❤️

A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake) on

BEST NEW SONG OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Monkey Business’ by Pet Shop Boys

Priyanka Chopra Surprises a Shirtless Nick Jonas With a…

Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Paid ‘Hush Money’…

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Jensen Ackles

BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Luca Heubl

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY:

X