Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead Of An Overdose At 30

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has passed at the age of 30.

Gordon’s death is from a suspected drug overdose. He is believed to have been in Florida when he passed Wednesday afternoon.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed the death on Facebook with a post featuring several photos of he and his brother.

He captioned it:

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces sh– wasn’t suppose to do like this I talked [you] 6 hours before all this started you gave me my nickname Lil Wop and that will forever be what I go by, you we’re best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you, New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.” Jack Walker Jr

Around 2 p.m. Walker posted that he was at the hospital with his brother when he passed.

The Daily Mail reported that Gordon passed out while out with friends, who drove him to a hospital and left him there.

Brown, Whitney Houston’s 22-year-old daughter, died in 2015 following six months in a coma after she was found unresponsive in the home she shared with Gordon. She was found in the bathtub with multiple drugs in her system and bruises on her chest.

Gordon, who never faced criminal charges in her death, was held liable in a civil suit brought by her family and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. Neither Gordon nor his attorney showed up for hearings in the case, and he was found liable and the damages awarded by default.

Recently, Gordon and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Laura Leal were in an off-stage after she accused him of domestic abuse. She had dropped the most recent charges — that he held her prisoner in her mother’s home and beat her — saying she was as much to blame as he was.