Alanis Morissette Fans Are Not Happy About New Year’s Eve ‘You Oughta Know’ Broadcast

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to take ABC censors to task when they bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, “You Oughta Know,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.
Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her ’90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special.
The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.
Fans of the 45-year-old singer took to Twitter soon after the performance to blast the network for its heavy-handedness, with some wondering why they’d choose to have Morissette perform if they didn’t like the lyrics.
“It’s 2020, who are you protecting?” user @healey2012 tweeted. “If you can’t handle the lyrics, pick another artist (no offense Alanis, love you). It was like listening to a watered-down Walmart version of one of the all-time great songs.”
Here is a sampling of some of the reactions: