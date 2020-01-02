Alanis Morissette Fans Are Not Happy About New Year’s Eve ‘You Oughta Know’ Broadcast

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to take ABC censors to task when they bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, “You Oughta Know,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her ’90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

Alanis Morissette performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.

Fans of the 45-year-old singer took to Twitter soon after the performance to blast the network for its heavy-handedness, with some wondering why they’d choose to have Morissette perform if they didn’t like the lyrics.

“It’s 2020, who are you protecting?” user @healey2012 tweeted. “If you can’t handle the lyrics, pick another artist (no offense Alanis, love you). It was like listening to a watered-down Walmart version of one of the all-time great songs.”

Alanis Morissette attends the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Here is a sampling of some of the reactions:

#jaggedlittlepill Thank you @alanis and @PattenLauren for that fucking epic version or #yououghtaknow #jaggedlittlepill all fabulous cast and crew and dancing and the fuck bomb so needs to happen these days!!! — Sponge Robbie (@SpongeRobbie) January 1, 2020

Our president says horrible things every day that @ABC reports, but on @ABC you can’t ask if she would go down on you in a theater. #NYRE #jaggedlittlepill — Prince of Whales (@No_Pepper_Games) January 1, 2020

Bleeping out “perverted” during Alanis’ moment is INSANE! I know for a fact @nbclawandorder #SVU says the same word in every other sentence so let’s not play #ABCNYE #jaggedlittlepill pic.twitter.com/uxEilbCVv3 — Raye Williams (@iamRayeWilliams) January 1, 2020

Hey #RockinEve can you get someone who actually knows the lyrics to @Alanis You Oughtta Know so they can bleep the right parts out and not just whenever they think they should 🤦‍♀️ — ✨ ∞ Steph ∞ ✨ (@StephKariya09) January 1, 2020