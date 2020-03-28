Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Nico Tortorella, Adam Lambert, Marc Jacobs and More Insta Snaps

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Nico Tortorella
Photo via Instagram
Photo via Nico Tortorella/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Nico Tortorella is paddling, Adam Lambert sparkles, Marc Jacobs has gone to the dogs, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ryan Phillippe

Nico Tororella

Trevor Donovan

Peter Facinelli

View this post on Instagram

#fbf or AkA how I’m feeling Quarantine Day 12

A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) on

Marc Jacobs

Jason Derulo

Charles Melton

View this post on Instagram

found my hair tie.

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

Johnny Sibbily

View this post on Instagram

I miss being tan #fbf

A post shared by Johnny Sibilly (@johnnysibilly) on

Kevin Hart

Ricky Martin

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

Edit @moonsoverglow

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

