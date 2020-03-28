Nico Tortorella, Adam Lambert, Marc Jacobs and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Nico Tortorella is paddling, Adam Lambert sparkles, Marc Jacobs has gone to the dogs, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ryan Phillippe

Nico Tororella

Trevor Donovan

Peter Facinelli

Marc Jacobs

Jason Derulo

Charles Melton

Johnny Sibbily

Kevin Hart

Ricky Martin

Adam Lambert

From Our Partners