Noah Cyrus’ Nearly Naked CMT Music Awards Outfit Was Something and More Quickies

In today’s Quickies, Noah Cyrus, CMT Awards, Niecy Nash, Lindsay Buckingham, Scott Speedman, Jared Leto, Nicki Minaj, and more!

Noah Cyrus has carried on in her father Billy Ray and sister Miley‘s footsteps, taking to music like it’s in her blood.

And the Nashville-born artist recently did her famous family proud with a live performance on a national stage.

She put her taut midriff on display in head-to-toe denim, before hitting the stage in a nearly naked sheer look, as she appeared Wednesday at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

