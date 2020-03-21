Nyle DiMarco, Sam Heughan, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

Socialite Life
By Michael Prieve
Nyle DiMarco Photo via Nyle DiMarco/Instagram
2

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Nyle DiMarco works it out, Sam Heughan give thanks, Noah Centineo‘s moods and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Garrett Clayton

Sweatpants, but give it a waistline. 😘lol

David Gandy

Matt Bomer

Jason Derulo

Sam Callahan

Staying home doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom folks! 🤪 – Right now, my gigs are being cancelled, the studio sessions are cancelled, the motorsport season is delayed and gyms are closed… but I’m still smiling, because you know what it could definitely be worse!!! 🤷🏼‍♂️ – There are so many people around the world suffering right now so much more and however bad your situation, you can bet there is someone out there worse off! 🙏🏼 – So let’s use this time to enjoy much needed time with our loved ones, catch up on that Netflix series you never got to watch, do some home workouts or maybe some chores that never usually get done! 💙🤟🏼🥰 – Use the time wisely and try not to drive each other crazy. 😘 – ‘Tough times don’t last forever folks, but tough people do!’ 🦠

Noah Centino

Two moods for life

Pierson Fode

Ed Westwick

David Beckham

Nyle DiMarco

Sam Heughan

Hi everyone, I hope you all are doing well through these unusual times. I’d like to thank EVERY healthcare worker, everyone helping to keep us safe. For our part, is critical we establish healthy habits and maintain an active lifestyle. We will feel better but also strengthen our immune system. To make it easier, I’ve put together a 30-Day Social-Distancing Challenge which will be FREE and available to EVERYONE to access on our website: MyPeakChallenge.com/pages/SDC30 @mypeakchallenge (link in bio) With accessible and easy, daily exercises and yoga sessions for the next 30 days. Feel free to share it with your community, friends, family and let’s spend the next few days as active as we can when at home! Let’s be kind to each other, look out for the whole world and support each other the best way we can. Let’s also spread some positivity and great energy into the world and always remember as contagious as this virus has been, positivity is even more contagious!!! Sending much love and warm thoughts to you all.x #MPC2020 #Together #GlobalCommunity #SDC30

