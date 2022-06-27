Orlando Bloom, Dylan Efron, Gordon Winarick, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Orlando Bloom lifts it, Dylan Efron climbs, Gordon Winarick jumps, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jesus Luz

Evan Lamicella

Arthur Nory

Kevin Zegers

Stephen Amell

Tommy Didario

Simu Liu

Fredrik Eklund

Jake Dalton

Ricky Martin

Orlando Bloom

Dylan Efron

Gordon Winarick

THE LATEST ON SL