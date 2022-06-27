Orlando Bloom, Dylan Efron, Gordon Winarick, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Orlando Bloom/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Orlando Bloom lifts it, Dylan Efron climbs, Gordon Winarick jumps, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Jesus Luz
Evan Lamicella
Arthur Nory
Kevin Zegers
Stephen Amell
Tommy Didario
Simu Liu
Fredrik Eklund
Jake Dalton
Ricky Martin
Orlando Bloom
Dylan Efron
Gordon Winarick
